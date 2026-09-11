NAZA, Israeli film about mass killings of Palestinians in Gaza, gets record 25-minute ovation at Venice Film Festival
NAZA is a documentary from Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, which premiered at the 2026 Venice Film Festival.
It was The Voice of Hind Rajab last year, and NAZA this edition. The documentary, from Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, about mass killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, received an overwhelmingly positive response upon its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
25-minute standing ovation for NAZA
AFP reported that the film received a 25-minute ovation at the premiere, believed to be a record for the festival. The audience clapped continuously for the directing pair after the screening, beating the 23-minute ovation given last year for The Voice of Hind Rajab, a docu-drama about the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl by Israeli forces.
Earlier, on the red carpet, as the two filmmakers made their way to the auditorium, there were shouts of "Free Palestine!" and "Free Israel!" from onlookers. The film is being considered a frontrunner for the top prize at the festival. Last year, too, the evident enthusiasm for The Voice of Hind Rajab made it a favourite for Venice's best film award. But it went on to win the second prize, with reports of a split in the jury.
For long, the length of standing ovations has been considered the benchmark for measuring a film's response at the major film festivals around the world. AFP reported that, even though ovations can be easily manipulated, they do indicate the impact on festival-goers and critics.
All about NAZA
Twenty-four Israeli military insiders, including intelligence officers and soldiers, give insight into the war in Gaza and what they say is the systemic killing of Palestinian civilians for the film. NAZA was shot in secret on rooftops in Tel Aviv across three years, and its subjects' identities are obscured, with digital alterations of their voices and appearances.
At the press conference in Venice on Thursday, Abraham said, “We just told these officers and soldiers, please describe to us what you did. Of course, there were other questions that arose, but the principal question was a question of detail - sketch it for us, we want to know how it worked. And sometimes just asking the question, you get answers.”
The film's title references an Israeli military acronym used as a shorthand for civilian casualties, including men, women and children. NAZA builds on reporting published between 2023 and 2025 by the Israeli-Palestinian 972 Magazine, the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call, and The Guardian. Szor spoke about the purpose of making a film with information that has already been reported and published.
(With agencies' inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More