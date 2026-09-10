Exclusive| Is Isha Rikhi ready to find love again after separation with Badshah? The Bigg Boss 20 contestant reveals

When asked if she feels that even today women are defined by their relationships more than men, Isha Rikhi told us, “That's true, even I feel that. As an individual, I hear people say time is changing for girls but I feel everybody's dealing with their battles and some people talk about it, some people can't talk about it. Some people are very expressive, some people express everything on social media. Nobody's wrong. Everybody has the right to say certain things and how they want to deal with it. But as an individual, I respect everyone for that. I would prefer to protect my peace first because nothing is more important than this. So, if it costs your peace, then don't share or don't put yourself in that situation where you feel that you won't be able to handle it.”

Isha Rikhi is currently in the Bigg Boss 20 house, but the past few months, she had been dealing with a lot of judgements due to her marriage and subsequent separation with rapper Badshah . Before heading into the Bigg Boss 20 house, the actor got in a conversation with HT City and opened up about facing societal judgement for putting her life out publicly.

Isha’s mother also got dragged in the whole social media frenzy that she faced, and she feels protective of her mum as a daughter. “I do feel hurt but at the same time, I can't stop her and I don't want to stop her. Parents know what is right and wrong for you, which you may yourself won’t know about. So I support her in whatever she does. Wo baat alag hai ki baad mein main unhe daant deti hun ki ‘Why did you do that?’ But I know that she was or is right, and it's mother's love. And it will always be a daughter thing for me to tell her on it,” Isha asserts.

But having been through so much in her personal life recently, is she open to finding love again in her life? “A big no,” pat comes Isha’s reply, as she adds, “That door is closed and with 100 or maybe thousand locks, so nobody can open it. I won't say that I don't believe in love. I do believe in it and I do respect that love, but I am not ready for it. I really want to heal myself and get back to myself. So, romantically I'm not ready, but with friendships in the house, I would like to receive that love for sure.”

Bigg Boss is known for controversies and having gone through one herself, when asked how would she deal with the questions on the show on her relationship with Badshah and their separation, Isha said, “Right now, I'm in a space where I don't want to talk about a particular situation or a relationship. I will focus more on Isha than anything else. I want people to focus on me and not on something else. So, I don't think I will entertain those questions, till the time I can.”