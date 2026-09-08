Exclusive| Isha Rikhi has ‘no regrets’ of putting her personal life on social media amid separation from Badshah

While Isha Rikhi started acting over a decade ago, she took a break after only a few years, supposedly to focus on her marriage and personal life. Ask her if the offers also coming to her weren’t good and she says, “It's about offers as well in the beginning but then later, I had different plans for my life and it changed. So, now I'm back to the game, back to work life.” But does she regret letting go of her professional pace? “I don't have regrets but yes I do feel bad about the time that has gone. But again, whatever is written for you, it will come to you anyway. So, I feel that when the timing is correct, everything falls into place. This is what I believe in.”

Isha Rikhi has been a part of headlines constantly for the last few months owing to her marriage and subsequent separation from rapper Badshah . Amid this, the actor entered the reality show Bigg Boss 20 recently, but before going in, she indulged in a conversation with HT City, where she talked about putting her life on social media and sidelining her career for marriage and love.

Isha put out details of her relationship on social media through cryptic posts, and it led to her becoming fodder for online discourse and headlines. But she doesn’t regret even a bit. “I don't regret anything I've done in life. Sometimes, the timing is wrong, sometimes you are not ready for certain situationsbut I don't regret anything,” she says.

But how does she deal with the negativity, trolling and judgement? “I try to not read the comments and the headlines because I know that it might disturb me ormy peace, which I don't want it to. I really want to protect my peace and I feel that it will be verywrong if I say that I don't care. Of course I care and I am very conscious about whatever I write on social media, and whatever I do. But people perceive it in a way that they might think I'm a weak person. I'm not a weak person. It's just in certain situations you feel weak, but you're not weak. I'm a strong girl. I've been dealing with all kinds of situations since I was uh eight, when I lost my father. So, it's not something that I worry that people will perceive me in a certain manner. I would want people to know different shades of Isha in Big Boss and I am really looking forward to it,” she responds.