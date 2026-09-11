Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she felt a ‘loss of identity’ after myositis diagnosis: ‘Went through that phase of, why me?’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about being diagnosed with myositis and how it made her feel out of control. Here's what she said.
In 2022, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made it public that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder myositis. She took a break from acting to focus on her health and recovery. Four years later, the actor says that she felt a ‘loss of identity’ and like she had ‘no control’ when she first heard about the diagnosis.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her myositis diagnosis
In an interview with THR India, Samantha was asked about facing turmoil in her life, including personal issues and health issues. Focusing on the health aspect, the actor stated that confidence is something she had to carefully build through workouts and a routine to ensure she looked and dressed a certain way. However, her diagnosis changed all that.
“It’s carefully built, this confidence. But when something like a health issue happens to you, sickness really doesn’t care how confident you look. I felt such a loss of identity when that happened to me. I felt like I had no control. It took me a while that I do have control over how I respond to it. I don’t have to fake confidence, but there are other lessons that I need to learn,” she said.
Samantha further explained, “Which is resilience, faith, hope, and these things are important qualities that sickness taught me. As a result, everything got better. As much as I’d like not to have gone through this. It taught me lessons that have become an invaluable part of my life. I went through that phase of, why me? It took me a while to get to the, there’s something to learn from this.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life and career
Samantha worked with Naga Chaitanya in the 2010 Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave and began dating him on and off. They got engaged in Hyderabad in 2017 and married in Goa later the same year. In 2021, the couple got divorced, and Samantha removed the surname ‘Akkineni’ from her social media. They confirmed the split days ahead of their anniversary.
In 2022, Samantha made it public that she had been battling myositis for a few months. She took a break from films to focus on her health and recovery. In 2023, rumours began to circulate that she was dating Raj Nidimoru, with whom she worked on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. He was married to Shhyamali De, and it’s unknown when they got divorced. Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.
Samantha and Raj married at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore in December 2025. They worked together for Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram this year. The couple is expecting their first baby.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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