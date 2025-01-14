Netflix, Universal donate $10 million each to LA wildfire relief, SAG pledges $1 million for actors affected by disaster

As catastrophic wildfires continue to raze the Los Angeles coastline, celebrities and entertainment organizations are pledging millions to help those who have been displaced or lost their homes. Streaming service Netflix and entertainment giant, Comcast NBCUniversal, have taken the lead with multi-million dollar donations. (Also read: Beyoncé donates $2.5mn to Los Angeles fire relief, Meghan delays Netflix series launch due to disaster) Apple Valley Fire District firefighter Wyatt Cortez hoses down hotspots at a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP)

Netflix, Universal donate millions to help wildfire victims

Netflix and Comcast NBCUniversal pledged $10 million each to organizations offering aid to victims of the LA-area wildfires on Monday.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the company's donation will be split among five recipients, including World Central Kitchen and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Comcast Corporation Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts allocated $2.5 million of its $10 million cash commitment to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA initiative. The remainder of the money will go to other charitable foundations helping victims.

Screen Actors Guild to help actors in need

The Screen Actors Guild announced over the weekend it would commit $1 million to help members affected by the fires. While a lot of attention has been paid to stars who have lost homes, numerous less-famous industry workers have also lost homes or been displaced by the fires.

The nonprofit fundraising group Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded $500,000 in emergency grants to help Los Angeles-area residents and first responders with meals, shelter, medical care, clothing and emergency financial assistance.

“These wildfires have left deep scars, but they’ve also ignited a powerful wave of support from Broadway to the West Coast,” said Robert E. Wankel, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees president and chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization.

Singer Beyoncé has also contributed $2.5 million to a newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund created by her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD.

The LA wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes have been destroyed, and 24 people have died as a result of the fires. More are reported missing, and officials expect that number to increase.

(With AP inputs)