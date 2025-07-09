Netflix’s Running Point season 2 begins filming in August, targets spring 2026 release

Production on the second season of the popular show, Running Point, is officially on the calendar. According to a report from What’s on Netflix, the hit series is set to start filming season 2 on August 11, 2025, returning to its Los Angeles home base. Shooting is expected to continue through November 20. The series was approved for a second season just a week after its debut on February 27, following strong viewership worldwide. Netflix’s Running Point season 2 will begin filming next month.(UnSplash)

What’s on Netflix reports that Running Point spent five weeks in the global Top 10 and was watched for over 168 million hours across 89 countries.

Kaling and Hudson are back, along with the full team

Co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling said earlier this year that the team was overwhelmed by the fan response. “We still cannot believe the reaction,” she shared in a statement after the renewal was announced in March. She also gave credit to the cast, led by Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis.

Hudson will reprise her lead role, and most of the original cast is expected to return, including Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, and Chet Hanks. Production is being handled again by Warner Bros. Television, with the budget reportedly in the $30 million to $50 million range per season.

Will Running Point stream this year

While fans might be hoping for a late 2025 drop, that timeline isn’t realistic. Based on the production window, post-production will stretch into early next year. What’s on Netflix suggests an April 2026 release is likely if things stay on track.

That date would place Running Point well within the Emmy eligibility window, which has a May end cutoff.

Schedules this far out are always subject to change. Delays are always possible. Still, with filming locked in and most of the cast returning, it looks like Netflix is moving forward on schedule.

More updates should be expected this fall, as What’s on Netflix is also preparing a full preview of Netflix’s upcoming production slate.

FAQs

When does Running Point season 2 start filming?

Filming is scheduled to begin on August 11, 2025, and will continue through late November in Los Angeles.

Will the original cast return for season 2?

Yes. Most of the main cast, including Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, and Drew Tarver, is expected to return for the new season.

Is Running Point season 2 coming out in 2025?

No. Based on the current production timeline, the second season won’t be ready until sometime in spring 2026.

Where can I watch Running Point?

Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will also be released on Netflix once it premieres.