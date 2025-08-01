New details emerge about Hulk Hogan's declining health, WWE star privately battled cancer before his death: Report

A week after the death of Hulk Hogan at 71, new details have emerged about the declining health of the WWE star. According to recent reports, Hogan had been privately battling cancer. Hogan suffered from Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), a type of cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes, as per documents obtained by Us Weekly. Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at his home in Florida.(AP)

Hulk Hogan’s private health battle

According to Mayo Clinic, CLL typically progresses more slowly than other forms of leukaemia. The disease usually impacts older adults. It is not known when Hogan was diagnosed with CLL. In fact, his diagnosis with the disease was not publicly known before his death.

The autopsy report also states that Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, had a history of atrial fibrillation.

The documents, provided by the Pinellas County Forensic Science Centre, indicated Hogan’s cause of death as acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. The manner of death was listed as natural.

About Hogan's death

Before his death, Hogan battled numerous health issues and underwent many surgeries. Due to complications from a neck surgery in May, he was intubated and battled renal failure, fluid overload and severe COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), according to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

A source told Us Weekly after his death that Hogan had been “in and out of the hospital” for years. “Wrestling like he did for so many years has done so much damage. His body was so beaten up. Although wrestling can be fake, it’s not physically fake. There were predetermined outcomes to the matches, but the physicality was very real. He was always in some sort of pain. He paid for his success,” told the source.

What do we know about Hulk Hogan’s death

Hogan was the American sports and entertainment star who made professional wrestling a global phenomenon. The WWE star died on July 24 after paramedics were dispatched to his Florida-based home, with the operator stating that the call was regarding a “cardiac arrest,” TMZ reported.

A paparazzi video of the incident at his home was obtained by TMZ, which showed medics and emergency responders trying to save his life before putting him on an ambulance and taking him to a local hospital. Hogan is survived by Sky Daily, his first wife, Linda Hogan, and the children they shared: Brooke and Nick.