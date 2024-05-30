Nicholas Galitzine as live-action He-Man leaves internet divided

Nicholas Galitzine, known for his role opposite Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You, will be taking on a new challenge. He's set to play the iconic superhero He-Man in the live-action saga Masters of the Universe, based on the popular comic franchise of the same name. Fans came up with mixed reactions on social media about his new challenging project. (Also read: The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine says this about comparisons with Harry Styles: ‘I think Hayes is…’) Nichola Galitzine will play He-Man in Masters of the Universe.

Nicholas Galitzine to play He-Man

In a recent Instagram post, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that The Idea of You actor will be essaying the superhuman protagonist in Masters of the Universe. They captioned their post as, “He has the power. Nicholas Galitzine to star as He-Man in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films’ Live-Action Masters of the Universe.” A fan commented, “Nick is really the star of this era. I’m really happy for him.” Another user wrote, "'By the power of Grayskull I have the power'. Can’t believe he’s playing another prince (laughing emoji) I’ll look forward to seeing this. A fan also complemented Nicholas and captioned his post as, “Our man making moves (blessings emoji).” However, a user also pointed out, “He-man was very muscled...Nicholas will have to train a lot!!”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fans divided over Nicholas playing He-Man

A fan tweeted, "Gonna miss this little emo boy when turns into the hulk for He-Man (laughing emoji)." Another fan captioned her tweet as, “Our Next He-Man!!! #NicholasGalitzine #MastersoftheUniverse,” with the picture of the actor in long-hair. However, a section of users preferred Zac Efron and Alan Ritchson as the iconic superhero.

About Masters of the Universe

Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Univers’ to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man,” as reported by Variety. He further added, “This reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.” Bumblebee director Travis Knight is directing the movie, while Chris Butler is writing the screenplay. The action-adventure film will be backed by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, as well as Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner.

Nicholas recently played the lead role in the British historical drama television miniseries Mary and George. It was based on Benjamin Woolley's non-fiction book The King's Assassin (2017).