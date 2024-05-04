The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine says this about comparisons with Harry Styles: ‘I think Hayes is…’

Nicholas Galitzine is basking in the popularity of his latest film The Idea of You, which released on Prime Video on May 2. The actor essays the character of fictional musician character Hayes Campbell in the romantic comedy. In an interview with People, Nicholas dismissed any comparisons of his character with singer Harry Styles because according to him, Hayes is ‘his own character’. (Also read: The Idea of You first reviews: Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine's rom-com debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score) NIcholas Galitzine is reacting to comparisons with Harry Styles in The Idea of You.

What Nicholas said

In the interview, Nicholas opened up about all the comparisons between his character and singer Harry Styles, and said, "I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles and wants and tastes, even in who he is as a musician."

He further continued, “We took tons of different references. I think the boy band as a whole was an amalgam of a lot of different artists and groups. I'd love people to come to watch the movie with an open mind and embrace Hayes and August Moon, and maybe become fans of August Moon individually as well. I mean, there's some really, really catchy songs in the movie."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nicholas has shared his thoughts on media speculation. “I know there are some people who kind of exist online to provoke and try to get a reaction. Yes, some do not like my work, they don't like the way my face is, I can't change their opinion of me and I think I'm just fine with that. I am just a small facet of what these people see on screen and characters, and they will never really truly know the entirety of my personal life. And so that kind of provides me with a sense of safety," he said.

The Idea of You is based on the 2017 novel written by Robinne Lee. The adaptation charts the story of a relationship that develops between Hayes, who is a pop star from a boy band called August Moon, and Solène, a 40-year-old divorcée, played by Anne Hathaway.

The Idea of You review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Solene and Nicholas, despite bridging the gaps between their experiences, past traumas, lifestyles, and priorities, encounter a dead end because it's probably not the right time for their romance. The Idea of You thus casts a very pragmatic lens on the proceedings – it suggests you wait it out if the world weighs heavily on the love – for it would ease out with time.”