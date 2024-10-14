Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek's viral run-in: Lip reader, body language expert decode tense exchange

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek shared an apparent tense moment during Paris Fashion Week. A clip from the star-studded event showing the two actresses alongside Katy Perry recently went viral on social media. In the wake of growing speculations about their alleged altercation, a lip reader and a body language expert have decoded their conversation. During the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek had a noticeable clash while posing for photos(TikTok/Serials.News)

Lip reader reveals what Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek said to each other in viral clip

Speaking to Page Six, Jeremy Freeman, a UK-based expert witness and forensic lip reader, claimed that Hayek told Kidman, “Let’s turn here.” To This, the Big Little Lies actress, “Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK.”

However, the Bandidas actress interjected with, “We have to….,” before putting her arm around the Teenage Dream singer. Hayek then led Perry towards the photographers, saying, “That's fine, That's fine.”

Body language expert shares her version of the altercation

Body language expert Judi James shared her interpretation of the tense exchange, calling the moment a “Devil Wears Prada lesson in status signals.” “Paris fashion week shows are a hot-mess combo of rarefied, super-A-list air and the sweaty lower levels of a rugby scrum,” James told Daily Mail.

“Nicole seems to be posing happily with her friend Salma, placing a polite arm round her shoulders while keeping their torsos apart. The problem might possibly first arise when Nicole then turns (with her hair covering her face from the cameras) to have a more personal-looking friendly chat to Salma, who is still working the pose,” James added.

The expert went on to say that another clip shows “Salma apparently trying to steer Nicole around and away from her using an arm and a hand that could, although possibly not touching, be seen or felt as directive and a little superior.” “Nicole appears to push the hand away, suggesting the mimed touch breached some kind of silent etiquette, as in a possible 'I'll choose when I go or where I move to',” James added.