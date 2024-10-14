Salma Hayek shares cryptic post praising Selena Gomez, Sofia Vergara, and others after Nicole Kidman tiff

Following a heated moment at Paris Fashion Week, Salma Hayek shared a cryptic yet powerful Instagram post paying tribute to women supporting women in Hollywood. After a viral encounter with Kidman at the Balenciaga show, Hayek took to social media to share an uplifting message that celebrates the strength of her community. Salma Hayek celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month(Pic- salmahayek's IG)

In her heartfelt post, she honoured fellow Hispanic stars like Selena Gomez and Sofia Vergara, Jenna Ortega, and many others, expressing gratitude for their collective efforts to uplift each other and amplify their voices.

Salma Hayek’s cryptic post praising ‘women’ who uplift

On October 14, the talented and inspiring Salma Hayek took to her Instagram to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. The 58-year-old Mexican-born actress shared a heartwarming collection of photographs featuring herself alongside some of Hollywood's celebrated Hispanic stars. “Grateful for the strong community around me that continuously uplifts our culture, amplifies our voices, and pushes for change. Together, we honor our heritage,” she captioned the post.

The Mexico-born actress flaunted moments with notable figures, including the talented Selena Gomez (of Mexican-American descent), pop sensation Becky G, model Camila Morrone, and actresses Jenna Ortega (a proud Latina), Penelope Cruz, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Eva Mendes (a Cuban American gem), Zoe Saldana, and Eiza Gonzalez, among others.

This came just two weeks after she seemed to have a disagreement with 57-year-old Nicole. The two actresses were posing for photographers alongside Katy Perry, 39, when a clash was caught on camera.

Reason behind Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's tiff

A viral video captured a tense moment between Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. While posing for photos, Hayek attempted to guide Kidman towards the camera. However, Kidman seemed taken aback by Hayek's gesture, and a brief but likely heated exchange took place. Kidman then turned to greet Katy Perry with a kiss, before sharing a few tense words with Hayek.

Now, according to body language expert Judi James, the altercation between the two was “merely an issue of etiquette.” Speaking to the Daily Mail, James claimed, "Nicole appears to push the hand away, suggesting the mimed touch breached some kind of silent etiquette, as in a possible 'I'll choose when I go or where I move to.'”

Judi stressed that maintaining dignity and elegance in public situations is crucial for A-listers, noting that Kidman exemplifies this skill. The expert dismissed speculation about any underlying tension between the two actresses. As Nicole walked away, it appeared Salma sought advice, to which Nicole replied, "You don’t need it," and Hayek responded, "I do."

However, witnesses claimed that Kidman told Hayek, "Don't touch me," and noted that Katy was "embarrassed" by the moment.