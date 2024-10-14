Nicole Kidman's seemingly ‘don’t touch me' zoning Salma Hayek goes viral: Watch

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek appeared to have a seemingly heated “don't touch me” moment as they posed for photos alongside singer Katy Perry during the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on September 30. During the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week, Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek had a noticeable clash while posing for photos(TikTok/Serials.News)

A viral TikTok video shows Hayek using her hands to turn Kidman toward the camera as the ‘The Perfect Couple’ actress had her back to the photographer. When Hayek gently touched her, Kidman reacted by grabbing Hayek’s hand and pushing it away.

Then Kidman leaned in to kiss Perry and then exchanged a few words with Hayek before walking away. While it’s unclear what exactly was said, after Kidman moved on, Hayek was heard saying, “Yes please. Advice.” To which someone, presumably Kidman, replied, “You don’t need it.” Hayek then responded, “I do.”

Fans notice Nicole Kidman's ‘don’t touch me' to Salma Hayek

Fans are drooling over that pushy “don't touch me” moment from Nicole. Like one posted, “oh that ‘don’t touch me’ from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear,” while another say, “am i deaf or does anybody else not hear the ‘don’t touch me’.”

Hayek went on to pose for additional photos with Perry, who appeared to be more into the photo op than her co-stars.

Kidman wore a sleek black turtleneck dress paired with sheer tights, stilettos, and sunglasses, while Hayek opted for a black dress with a plunging neckline.

The Paris Fashion Week appearance was the first public outing for Kidman since the passing of her mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, in early September. Just hours before receiving the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Babygirl, Kidman shared the sad news of her mother’s death.

The actress took to Instagram and expressed, “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express.”