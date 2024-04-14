Sofia Vergara gushes over ‘handsome doctor’ Justin Saliman after knee surgery

Sofia Vergara showered love on her boyfriend – orthopedic surgeon doctor Justin Saliman. The actor posted a picture of him on Instagram Stories and later deleted it. Sofia also revealed that she underwent knee surgery and is currently recovering. (Also read: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello finalise divorce seven months post initial filing) Sofia Vergara was last seen in the Netflix show Griselda(Instagram/sofiavergara)

Sofia's Instagram update

On Sunday, Sofia took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Justin and wrote, “If you ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure you aet a handsome doctor who will sleep with you that night!!!!”

In the picture, Justin was seen standing near her bed while smiling at her. Sofia soon deleted the picture. The two are yet to officially announce their relationship, but reports of their romance first began in October last year.

Sofia had announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023, seven years after they tied the knot. It was finalized in February this year. As per Page Six, the couple said in a statement, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives. Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future." The actor has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez.

More details about divorce

While speaking to El Pais earlier this year in January, Sofia had opened up about her divorce and why she split. "Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

The actor shot to fame with her role as Gloria in Modern Family, which earned her four Emmy nominations. The actor was last seen in Griselda. She played Griselda Blanco in the series, also known as the Godmother of Cocaine. The series is directed by Andrés Baiz, produced by Eric Newman and Sofía Vergara herself.

