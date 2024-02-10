Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello finalise divorce seven months post initial filing

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have finally come to an agreement to finalise their divorce. As per a new file report by People magazine on Friday, the divorce case is being handled as an uncontested action. The two had tied the knot in Florida in November 2015, and announced their separation last year in July. (Also read: Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce after 7 years of marriage: 'We politely ask for respect of our privacy') Sofia Vergara and ex husband Joe Manganiello(Instagram/sofiavergara)

Sofia and Joe's divorce

The report adds that both parties have appeared and "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage... which is being or has been submitted to the court." It is also being reported that Joe Manganiello has asked the court to terminate spousal support for both parties and that the legal fees, in this case, can be taken further by the next decision, as per the documents.

Sofia and Joe's split was announced in a joint statement with Page Six. The statement read, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” Joe filed for divorce two days after the announcement, sighting irreconcilable differences.

More details

Earlier last month, during the promotional rounds of her latest Netflix show Griselda, Sofia opened up about the reason behind their separation. She told Spanish newspaper El Pais that she did not want to become an old mother. “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore,” she said.

Sofia has a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez. She is reportedly dating orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman, with whom she was spotted in October last year.

Meanwhile, Joe made his new romance with actor Caitlin O’Connor official in December last year. The duo attended the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City, where they posed on the red carpet together.

(With inputs from ANI)

