Old video of Will Smith smacking comedian at Men In Black III red carpet resurfaces, viewers call him 'repeat offender'

On Sunday night, Will Smith created quite the stir at the 2022 Oscars when he smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face live during the award ceremony. Will's action came after Chris made an indecent joke at the expense of Will's wife actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Even though Will has apologised for his actions now, the controversy refuses to die down. Now, an old video from 2012 that shows Will smacking another comic in the face has resurfaced online, with fans linking the two events.

At the premiere of Will's 2012 film Men In Black III, former reporter and prankster Vitalii Sediuk got close to Will posing as a journalist. In the video, Vitalii is seen trying to kiss Will, following which the actor hits him in the face with a backhand. He is seen yelling, "What the hell is your problem, man?"

"What's wrong with you man," Smith was heard saying, slapping Sediuk with the back of his hand. pic.twitter.com/FWpOup7BXE — Murat SONGÜN (@Sky_3800) March 29, 2022

In another clip, Smith was asked about the exchange. He replied, "He tried to kiss me on the mouth … he's lucky I didn't sucker-punch him. Oh, I said that on camera -- you know it's all good." However, unlike this year, back in 2012, Will had received widespread public support and sympathy. This was largely due to Vitalii's reputation as a prankster and his tendency to overstep boundaries with celebs.

So Will Smith has assaulted: William Hendricks, Vitalii Sediuk and Chris Rock that we know of. One at a radio station, one on a red carpet, and one on stage. Two are comedians. What we know at this point is Smith is a fragile ego and cannot take a joke. — PLHoward (@PLHoward5) March 30, 2022

However, as the video has resurfaced now, several social media users have shared the video or screengrabs from it, criticising Will. One comment on a video called him a 'repeat offender'. Another tweet read, "So Will Smith has assaulted: William Hendricks, Vitalii Sediuk and Chris Rock that we know of. One at a radio station, one on a red carpet, and one on stage." Another social media user tweeted, "Will smith likes to slap people. Y’all didn’t forget this?"

At the Oscars on Sunday night, Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada's shaved head. Jada's hair loss is due to alopecia and she has been public about how 'terrifying' it was for her. Will then walked up to the stage and hit Chris in the face, following which he yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

The actor later went on to win the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard. In a tearful acceptance speech, Will apologised to the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts & Sciences, and his co-nominees. The following morning, he apologised to Chris in a social media statement.

Despite the apology, however, celebs have criticised Will's actions. Several names like Jim Carrey, Zoe Kravitz, and Adam Sandler have supported Chris Rock In the episode and criticised both Will and the Academy for not being heavy on him.

