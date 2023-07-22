Oppenheimer box office day 1 collection: Christopher Nolan's film opens at over 13 crore, beats Mission Impossible 7

Oppenheimer, helmed by Christopher Nolan, had a great start at the box office in India. As per a report, the film minted over ₹13 crore in India. The film's collection in India has surpassed the day one earnings of Tom Cruise's film Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. It had opened in theatres at ₹12.5 crore. (Also Read | Oppenheimer review: Christopher Nolan’s least accessible and bravest film to date) Cillian Murphy in a still from the film Oppenheimer,which is based on J Robert Oppenheimer. (AP)

About Oppenheimer

The biopic, set during World War II, follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. It is set during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. J Robert Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during World War II.

Oppenheimer's earnings

According to Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer earned ₹13.50 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages (early estimates). Oppenheimer faced off against Barbie in the biggest clash of Hollywood summer blockbusters, as both opened on the same day in a duel the media has dubbed Barbenheimer.

Cast of Oppenheimer

Actor Cillian Murphy played the role of Oppenheimer in the film. Actor Matt Damon essayed the character of General Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project. Emily Blunt was seen as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer.

Robert Downey Jr played Lewis Strauss, a senior member of the United States Atomic Energy Commission. Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh also feature in the film. The film released in theatres on July 21.

Review of Oppenheimer

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The dense first hour of Oppenheimer is a task to follow, as we’re assaulted with information and thrown into a frenzy of names, places, and events in quick, furious succession. Robert’s teaching days of introducing quantum mechanics to the US, his proximity to the communist party, his turbulent relationship with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), him getting involved with the war against the Nazis, and being brought on to the Manhattan Project. All together. All at once. A film that demands all of you, in order to keep up. Oppenheimer is not a movie that tells a story as much as one that expects you to know that story in order to entirely engage with it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON