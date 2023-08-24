News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Florence Pugh says Christopher Nolan apologised for the size of her role in Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh says Christopher Nolan apologised for the size of her role in Oppenheimer

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 24, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Florence Pugh, who plays a love interest of Cillian Murphy's titular Oppenheimer role, said Christopher Nolan was apologetic of the size of her role.

Florence Pugh is getting rave reviews for her role of Jean Tatlock, a Communist leader, in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. However, in an interview to MTV UK, Florence revealed that Christopher apologised to her for the size of her role when he approached her for the part. (Also Read: Zachary Levi suggests return as Flynn Rider if Florence Pugh is cast in Rapunzel live action remake)

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer(AP)
Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer(AP)

Florence recalled meeting Christopher

“I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made. Except I knew that Chris really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role and he understands if I don’t want to come near it. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let’s do it,'" Florence said in the interview.

“I remember he apologised by the size of the role. I was like, ‘Please don’t apologise.' And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide if it’s like… I completely understand the sizing thing.' And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, ‘I don’t need to… I know I’m going to do it,'" Florence added.]

More details about Florence's role

Florence's character of Jean Tatlock was a love interest of J Robert Oppenheimer, the titular character of the nuclear physicist played by Cillian Murphy. Emily Blunt played Oppenheimer's wife in the film.

A scene between Jean and Oppenheimer has stirred a storm on the Indian internet for invoking a verse from the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita while the two are making love. Florence's role also came under the spotlight in India when the makers inserted a CGI black dress on her during that scene, in order to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. However, the CBFC has been pulled up by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur for the Bhagavad Gita reference.

Oppenheimer, also starring Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck among others, has crossed 150 crore at the Indian box office. It's also the fourth highest grosser worldwide after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Barbie, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out