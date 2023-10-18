Oppenheimer is set for ‘home’ release with three-hour special features, here's all you need to know

As Christopher Nolan's monumental biopic, Oppenheimer, nears the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, Universal has unveiled the film's home release date, featuring an extensive three-hour special features package. Cillian Murphy in and as Oppenheimer. (Universal Pictures)

Oppenheimer, which boasts a three-hour runtime, is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms on November 22.

The special features are a highlight of this release, with "The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer" being a standout inclusion.

This 70-minute documentary offers exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and in-depth interviews with Nolan and his team of creative collaborators. It promises viewers "unrestricted access inside the process, performances, effects, music, and artistry responsible for this extraordinary film."

The release also features the companion documentary by NBC News, 'To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb,' providing additional insights into the film's subject matter. Additionally, a Trinity Anniversary Panel Discussion, moderated by Emmy-winning journalist Chuck Todd, gathers prominent figures such as Christopher Nolan, Nobel Prize winner Doctor Kip Throne, physicist Doctor Carlo Rovelli, Doctor Thom Mason (director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory), and Kai Bird (the Pulitzer Prize-winning co-author of "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," on which the film is based).

For cinephiles, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs are equipped with mixed 2.20 and 1.78 aspect ratios, allowing viewers to experience the aspect ratio shifts as intended in select theatrical locations.

'Oppenheimer' is currently basking in the success of its $942 million global box office performance. It was released alongside the film 'Barbie' in what fans dubbed the movie event of the year, affectionately named 'Barbenheimer.'

This home release will undoubtedly be a treat for fans of the film and those eager to explore the extensive behind-the-scenes content and in-depth discussions surrounding the creation of the perodical drama.

Here's a comprehensive list of the special features included in the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions of ‘Oppenheimer’:

THE STORY OF OUR TIME- THE MAKING OF OPPENHEIMER: A 70-minute film that delves into the creation of Oppenheimer. It features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and extensive interviews with Christopher Nolan and his creative team.

NOW I AM BECOME DEATH: Cast, crew, and producers join Christopher Nolan in sharing personal stories that fueled their passion for this ambitious project. They discuss how the film bridges multiple genres.

THE LUMINARIES: The all-star cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ talks about how they blended the dramatic narrative of the script with the real lives of historical figures, enabling them to embody their complex characters.

THE MANHATTAN PROJECT: This feature explores the visualization of Oppenheimer's ability to perceive different dimensions and the recreation of the historic Trinity test. Filmmakers developed unique techniques to create stunning effects without relying on CGI.

THE DEVIL OF THE DETAILS: Production designer Ruth De Jong and her team's meticulous efforts to recreate the entire town of Los Alamos with period-accurate props, spectacular sets, and a strong focus on authenticity.

WALKING A MILE: Costume and makeup artisans discuss the process of populating the immersive environments of ‘Oppenheimer’ with iconic figures. They utilized thousands of clothing pieces and cutting-edge prosthetic applications.

CAN YOU HEAR THE MUSIC?: A closer look at the collaboration between composer Ludwig Göransson and Christopher Nolan. It highlights the creation of a historically expansive score that ranges from organic to alien, perfectly complementing the film's visual landscape.

WE CAN PERFORM THIS MIRACLE: Christopher Nolan's closest collaborators demonstrate how his artistic vision fosters camaraderie among the talented crew, encouraging them to break new ground in filmmaking.

TRAILERS

INNOVATIONS IN FILM: 65MM BLACK-AND-WHITE FILM IN OPPENHEIMER: Explore the cutting-edge technologies developed at FotoKem's film labs, enabling the use of color and black & white 65mm film to visualize 'Oppenheimer's' dual timelines while pushing the boundaries of the format.

MEET THE PRESS Q&A PANEL: OPPENHEIMER: Chuck Todd moderates a conversation featuring Christopher Nolan, author Kai Bird, and physicists Dr. Kip Thorne, Dr. Thom Mason, and Dr. Carlo Rovelli. They reflect on the fascinating science and doomsday concerns portrayed in ‘Oppenheimer.’

TO END ALL WAR: OPPENHEIMER & THE ATOMIC BOMB: Explore the relentless drive of one man and his invention of the atomic bomb, which forever changed the nature of war. This feature sheds light on the devastating impact that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands and unleashed mass hysteria.