Oscar academy releases new social media campaign rules after recent controversies

May 02, 2023 07:53 PM IST

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a set of new rules and regulations that will be followed in the upcoming Oscar season.

Earlier this year, when the small independent film To Leslie broke into the Oscar race, landing actor Andrea Riseborough a surprise Best Actress nomination, eyebrows were raised. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) decided to keep her nomination intact after a reconsideration. Now, the Academy has released a new set of rules that are more explicit about campaigning on behalf of films “to protect the reputation and integrity of the awards process.” (Also read: Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone reveals Oscars red carpet look in beautiful off-shoulder gown, shows off her new tattoo)

The new and updated rules and regulations released by the Academy come at the wake of the controversies that came to light before the recently-concluded Oscars. From To Leslie's last moment star-powered screenings and interviews to Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer's party for Paramount chief Sherry Lansing and star Tom Cruise, to Michelle Yeoh's now-deleted Instagram post, several questions were raised ahead of the ceremony.

The new set of rules and regulations now responds to all these questions that were called around social media, public screenings, and private events as well as violations and penalties. It also details on the subsequent review process for individuals directly associated with the film.

Regarding the subject on social media promotions, the statement has stated that, "Public communications (including any social media posts, re-posts, shares, and comments) by Academy members, motion picture companies, or individuals directly associated with an eligible motion picture may not:

● State voting decisions, preferences, or strategies.

● Encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance, or achievement.

● Reference a motion picture meeting, not meeting, or exceeding Oscars eligibility requirements, such as Inclusion Standards or theatrical distribution thresholds.

● Share misleading or false information about a motion picture, performance, or achievement."

The statement also underlined the fact that additional screenings, or For Your Consideration (FYC) screenings “may not be paid for or promoted as being affiliated with third parties, brands, or sponsors—this includes third party, brand, or sponsor mentions on invitations.” Additionally, for panels and question and answer sessions, “Unless directly associated with an eligible motion picture, Academy members may not moderate Q&As or panel discussions after nominations. At no time during the awards process may Academy Governors host screenings or moderate a Q&A or panel discussion unless directly associated with the motion picture or the Q&A or panel discussion is produced or hosted by the Academy.”

The new rules also clearly defined the limits of anonymous voters at the end of the year and said, “You may not share your voting decisions at any point. You may not discuss your voting preferences and other members’ voting preferences in a public forum... This includes comparing or ranking motion pictures, performances, or achievements in relation to voting. This also includes speaking with press anonymously.”

A few weeks ago, it was announced that next year's ceremony, the 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

oscars
oscars
