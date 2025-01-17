Menu Explore
Oscars 2025 are happening, maintains Academy: Report rubbishes cancellation rumours amid LA wildfires

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 17, 2025 09:56 AM IST

The Oscars may not be getting cancelled for the first time in 96 years as a recent report had claimed.

The 2025 Oscars were speculated to be cancelled due to the widespread destruction caused by the LA wildfires. A report had claimed that the prestigious awards may not be held for the first time in its nine-decade history. However, The Hollywood Reporter has now rubbished these claims, quoting sources from the Academy saying that the awards are very much happening. (Also read: Oscars 2025 may get cancelled for the first time in 96 years due to LA wildfires: Report)

The 2025 Oscars are slated to be held in Los Angeles on March 2.(AFP)
The 2025 Oscars are slated to be held in Los Angeles on March 2.(AFP)

British tabloid The Sun reported last week that 'A secret ‘contingency strategy' was put in place for the Oscars to be cancelled this year. “The Oscars awards ceremony is on the verge of being cancelled for the first time in its 96-year history… Official Academy Award committees are monitoring the situation daily, led by stars including Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg,” the report claimed.

Oscars 2025 not cancelled

However, The Hollywood Reporter, in a new report, states that it has spoken with senior figures at the Academy, as well as individuals close to some of the aforementioned A-listers, and "can categorically report that no such plan is being contemplated and no such advisory committee exists."

According to the report, the most recent deliberation of the Academy's board of governors is 'that the date of the Oscars ceremony, now 47 days away, will not be shifting.' The window of nominations for the awards, however, was extended. The nominees will be now announced on January 23. The Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts & Sciences gives out the Oscars.

About the LA wildfires

The LA wildfires have destroyed the homes of many A-listers, including Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and others. So far, 25 people have lost their lives, and that figure is expected to rise as emergency services continue their search through the rubble.



