High on nostalgia: Popular Hollywood franchises expand as series

The trend of revisiting popular franchises continues to get strong in the world of showbiz, with new spinoffs being announced. We take a look at some of such announcements, which has left fans excited. The Twilight Saga’s television series is now in the works.

Revisting Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory universe is set to get a new addition. As per a report by Deadline, Chuck Lorre, who co-created The Big Bang Theory as well as its spin-off Young Sheldon, is in the early stages of developing another comedy series derived from that universe.

Plot details have not been revealed yet. It is believed to be an hour-long series featuring a mostly new cast with potential for known Big Bang Theory stars to appear in guest spots.

Stranger Things universe expands

The ‘Stranger Things’ universe is getting bigger. Even though the global hit series is set to end next year, the sci-fi series universe will still be around, now in the form of an animated series. The untitled animated series will be set in the same universe by the creators, the Duffer Brothers, reports Variety. No new details about the upcoming series have been revealed as yet. “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues,” said Matt and Ross Duffer in a statement.

Back to the Harry Potter world

It’s official now! A TV series based on the Harry Potter franchise is being developed with an entirely new cast.The new show will be based on JK Rowling’s seven novels. It is advertised as a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series. The series is expected to remain true to the original books and will feature a new cast, introducing a new generation of viewers to the magical world of Harry Potter. The series will run for ten consecutive years. While the show will have a new cast, there is still the possibility of familiar faces appearing through flash forwards or multiverse plot devices. The search for a showrunner is currently underway.

The Conjuring series

The thrill and horror of popular horror franchise The Conjuring will be back -- this time on the OTT screen. A TV series based on The Conjuring universe is under works at the moment. According to Variety, The Conjuring television series will continue the story established in the feature films. James Wan, who also produced and directed several films within the franchise, is in talks to also executive produce. The series is being created under Peter Safran, who will act as a producer on the show.

Rick & Morty’s anime spinoff on way

Rick and Morty are set to enter the world of anime in a new spinoff series. It is set to air this year, reports Screen Rant. While information about the project is not out, the titular characters will get new designs for the spinoff. While plans for an anime adaptation of Rick and Morty were announced last year, the official announcement still came as a welcome surprise for fans. The anime adaptation is expected to be a stepping-stone for the series as it takes advantage of the series’ international popularity.

The Twilight saga

The Twilight Saga is getting the television treatment. According to sources to The Hollywood Reporter, a series version of author Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book series is in early development. Sinead Daly, whose credits include Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and The Get Down, is attached to write the script for Twilight. At present, they are trying to determine what the specific take on Twilight will be and if it will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a different offshoot.