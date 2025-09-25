PVR's Aamer Bijli says animated films are working at box office as they are no longer considered 'kids' cartoons'

It has been a great year for animation in India. Animated features have broken the glass ceiling when it comes to box office collections in the country. International studios and franchises are tailoring their films to the country in some cases. This boom has largely been the result of a shift in how audiences perceive animated storytelling, believes PVR's Aamer Bijli. PVR's Aamer Bijli talks about the state of animation in India ahead of the release of Shin Chan: Spicy Kasukabe Dancers.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, Aamer touches upon the success of some animated films at the box office, and also how the upcoming Shin Chan film can take it forward.

Why animation is suddenly working in India

Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist – Innovation, Film Marketing, and Digital Programming at PVR INOX, has been an anime fan for years now. Hence, he is quick to praise the box office success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The anime has minted ₹65 crore in India. The previous record for an anime in the country was ₹9 crore.

Bijli says, "I think animation has been synonymous in India, especially with cartoons, for a very long time, which has really aided in limiting its acceptance, unfortunately. I was a massive fan of Pokémon, Beyblade, and Dragon Ball growing up. What I have realised is that the initial nostalgia really helps now. There are a lot of parents who are doubling down on that nostalgia by making their children watch all of these things for the first time. I think it's only creating a newer and larger audience."

But it's not just anime that has succeeded in India recently. Mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha exceeded all expectations by grossing over ₹300 crore worldwide, 10 times as much as any Indian animated film had made prior to that. Talking about its success, Bijli adds, "Mahavatar Narima relied on our roots. It embedded mythology with philosophical insights, and it also resonated with the collective identity of a story that we're already familiar with. All of this drew the audiences to the cinemas."

The Shin Chan movie's India setting

In this climate, the Japanese animated film, Shin Chan: Spicy Kasukabe Dancers, is releasing in India. Shin Chan already enjoys a sizable fan base in India. And on top of that, this film sees the beloved character travel to India. Is the Indian setting a nod to the country's growing popularity as a market for animation? "I've been asked that question a lot," says Bijli, adding, “I feel that would be an honour if they thought to set something in India consciously. It sure seems like it from the trailer that it is a show specifically done for India. I think it also makes sense considering Shin Chan is one of India's most-watched international animated IPs, and has an extreme nostalgia-driven loyalty amongst millennials and young adults. So I wouldn't be surprised.”

You know the different markets I think different horses for different courses right there are a lot of films that do extremely well in the US that don't translate as well in India and and you know we face it all the time in our distribution business where we bet on films certain you know that that we believe will perform really really well uh in the Indian market due to the trickle down effect from Hollywood but unfortunately that's not always the case. So I just think that the consumer base is so different sometimes uh that um it doesn't always translate directly.

Shin Chan: Spicy Kasukabe Dancers is being presented in India by PVR INOX Pictures in association with Japan’s TV Asahi. The film releases in India this Friday, September 26.