Mahavatar Narsimha final box office collection: Animation mints 326 cr, 8X its budget; beats War 2, Sitaare Zameen Par

Animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has rewritten not just record books but also the rules of an animation's success in India. The genre had never been a big money-spinner in the country. No homegrown film had crossed even ₹40 crore at the box office. Mahavatar Narsimha will end up with eight times as much. Made on a modest budget, the film not only leapfrogged all Disney and Pixar films but also left behind several Bollywood biggies with its collections. Mahavatar Narsimha is a mythological epic directed by debut filmmaker Ashwin Kumar.

Mahavatar Narsimha final box office collection

Made on a reported budget of ₹40 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha has ended its run at the box office, earning ₹250.50 crore net ( ₹298 crore gross) in India. According to Sacnilk, the film saw 1.5 crore footfalls across the country. The film, directed by Ashwin Kumar in his directorial debut, was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Hindi version alone accounted for ₹188 crore net collections in India. Mahavatar Narsimha is easily the highest-grossing animated film in India, eclipsing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's mark of ₹56 crore quite comfortably. Internationally, Mahavatar Narsimha earned around $3 million, taking its global haul to an impressive ₹326 crore.

How Mahavatar Narsimha beat Bollywood biggies

The ₹250 crore net collections for the film in the domestic market is more than the most recent releases of superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Salman Khan's Sikandar earned ₹110 crore in India and ₹185 crore worldwide. Similarly, Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹167 crore in India and ₹267 crore worldwide. Mahavatar Narsimha has both films beat both domestically and worldwide. Even Hrithik and Jr NTR's pan-India YRF Spy Universe film, War 2, earned just ₹236 crore in India, less than Mahavatar Narsimha. The film managed to outdo the animated feature overseas, but just about, earning $9 million outside India, and taking its worldwide gross to ₹364 crore.

All about Mahavatar Narsimha

Produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. The film was praised for its visuals and became a hit with family audiences and youngsters across India.