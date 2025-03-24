Rachel Zegler mocked after Disney's Snow White flops at box office: ‘Welcome back to reality princess’

Rachel Zegler has become a subject of mockery online after Disney's Snow White remake saw a devastating opening weekend at the box office. With a budget of $250 million, the remake is a long way from profit, as it raked in a disappointing $43 million domestically, Fortune reported. This image released by Disney shows Rachel Zegler in a scene from "Snow White." (Disney via AP)(AP)

Rachel Zegler brutally mocked as Snow White flops at box office

Helmed by Marc Webb, the film added $44.3 million overseas for a global launch of $87.3 million. Photos and videos of Snow White running in theatres with empty seats have since gone viral on social media, with critics not only slamming Disney but Zegler as well.

The 23-year-old actress has been plagued by controversies since she secured the role of the iconic Disney princess. Her past comments criticising the 1937 original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs sparked outrage, with fans berating Zegler on social media. (Read More: 'Their snow white hates snow white' Netizens are furious over Disney casting Rachel Zegler as Snow White)

Amid Snow White's embarrassing box office opening, an old video of Zegler claiming, “People will wait in line” to see her films, has resurfaced online. The clip was shared on X by the Other View Podcast co-host Ian Miles Cheong along with the message, “Prior to Snow White’s release, actress Rachel Zegler told her critics that audiences would wait in line to see her. Snow White is the lowest performing Disney movie in decades. No one waited in line to see it.”

Zegler says in the now-viral clip, “I can only hope that despite my flaws and despite my cracks and my breaks - and there are many of them - that at every premiere and everything I do, people will wait in line to see.” Pointing out Snow White's poor ratings and empty theatres at its screening, critics called her out, with one saying, “Welcome back to reality princess.. Snow White was a complete flop.”