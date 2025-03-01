Razzies 2025 full list of ‘winners’: Madame Webb, Joker 2 are crowned worst of the year ahead of Oscars 2025

Madame Web, an American superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character of the same name, nabbed the most wins at the 45th Razzie Awards on Friday, including worst picture, actress and screenplay. Even Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga could not save Joker 2,

The Razzie Awards are the annual Oscar spoof that spotlights Hollywood’s worst performances. (Also read: Francis Ford Coppola 'thrilled' by worst director Razzie for Megalopolis)

“Seinfeld” actor Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix satire about the cereal industry, “Unfrosted,” scored two wins for worst actor for Seinfeld and worst supporting actress for Amy Schumer.

Tying with “Unfrosted,” “Joker: Folie a Deux” and “Megalopolis” were both crowned with two wins.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” won for worst prequel, sequel, remake or rip-off and screen combo, while “Megalopolis” earned esteemed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola worst director and Jon Voight worst supporting actor.

Here's the full list:

Worst Picture

“Borderlands”

“Joker: Folie a Deux”

“Madame Web” (WINNER)

“Megalopolis”

“Reagan”

Actor

Jack Black, “Dear Santa”

Zachary Levi, “Harold and the Purple Crayon”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker: Folie a Deux”

Dennis Quaid, “Reagan”

Jerry Seinfeld, “Unfrosted” (WINNER)

Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Borderlands”

Lady Gaga, “Joker: Folie a Deux”

Bryce Dallas Howard , “Argylle”

Dakota Johnson, “Madame Web” (WINNER)

Jennifer Lopez, “Atlas”

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only), “Borderlands”

Kevin Hart, “Borderlands”

Shia LaBeouf (in drag), “Megalopolis”

Tahar Rahim, “Madame Web”

Jon Voight, “Megalopolis,” “Reagan,” “Shadow Land” and “Strangers” (WINNER)

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, “Argylle” and “Kraven the Hunter”

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher), “Reagan”

Emma Roberts, “Madame Web”

Amy Schumer, “Unfrosted” (WINNER)

FKA twigs, “The Crow

Director

S.J. Clarkson, “Madame Web”

Francis Ford Coppola, “Megalopolis” (WINNER)

Todd Phillips, “Joker: Folie a Deux”

Eli Roth, “Borderlands”

Jerry Seinfeld, “Unfrosted”

Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black), “Borderlands”

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors,” “Unfrosted”

The Entire Cast of “Megalopolis”

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, “Joker: Folie a Deux” (WINNER)

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”), “Reagan”

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“The Crow”

“Joker: Folie a Deux” (WINNER)

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver”

Screenplay

“Joker: Folie a Deux”

“Kraven the Hunter”

“Madame Web” (WINNER)

“Megalopolis”

“Reagan”

Razzie Redeemer

Pamela Anderson / “The Last Showgirl”

Coppola's humble response

Coppola posted a response on Friday to the film’s Razzie wins.

"I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now,” Coppola added.

The Razzie Redeemer Award, bestowed on a past contender who has “gone on to better things” since being nominated for a Razzie, went to “The Last Showgirl,” which stars Pamela Anderson.

More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the United States and about two dozen other countries vote on the awards, according to the Razzie website.

With Rueters inputs