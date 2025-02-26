Oscars 2025 nominees to get special gift bag worth six figures, urged to tighten speeches to ‘45 seconds’

Oscars 2025: Ahead of the final night this weekend, the Oscars 2025 nominees arrived for an intimate dinner, where it was revealed that this year all the nominees will get just 45 seconds on the stage to conclude their acceptance speech. While all the Oscars nominees will not receive the award, one thing is for sure that they all will take home a very special and expensive memento. The Oscar-nominated celebrities who will receive a gift bag include Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Adrian Brody, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Kieran Culkin.(AFP)

It is unlikely that the winners will finish their speeches in 45 seconds. It was just an attempt by the Academy's president, Janet Yang, to inform the nominees “to keep their speech 'heartfelt, humorous if you'd like, poignant, inspirational, but brief.” She quipped that it feels “like a schoolmarm.”

The special gift that they all would get is a very expensive gift bag.

Distinctive Assets Legendary, an entertainment firm based in Los Angeles, arranged this year's nominee gift bags, featuring a distinctive moniker “Everyone Wins.”

Some of the items in the bag will help families affected by deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, as per Lash Fary, creator of Distinctive Assets.

“While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back,” Fary stated in a statement, according to The UK Independent.

“This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community.”

The opulent bag is said to be worth over six figures.

Oscars luxurious gift bag: Here's what is inside it

According to an official release, Bright Harbor would provide over "$1 million of personalized disaster recovery services" in the 2025 gift package for Oscars nominees after the wildfires. Maison Construction would also provide "complimentary home renovation project management" to all the nominees.

It also consists of a variety of high-end skincare products from Miage and a range of Parisian-inspired cosmetics and hair care items from L'Oréal Paris.

In addition, nominees will be given a “four-night luxury all-villa resort stay from JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING, a five-night luxury wellness retreat” in Sri Lanka.

They will also get a 20-piece premium gift box, including moisturizing lip products from Petty Pout, and a Travel Pack from Nomatic ahead of their trip to Sri Lanka, The UK Independent reporter, citing PR Newswire.

AncestryDNA Kit, chocolate-covered pretzels from Posh Pretzels, cruelty-free lipstick from VEDI, a “L.A. Strong” graphic undershirt from Bored Rebel, and a variety of merchandise and gift cards from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema are among the other smaller treats.