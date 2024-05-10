Ricki Lake opens up on dramatic 30lb weight loss, says doctor tried to push her into weight loss drugs

Ricki Lake recently opened up on her dramatic 30-pound weight loss. The Hairspray star first revealed her shocking transformation earlier this year in February. The 55-year-old actress didn't provide much insight at the time, but now she has come forward with more details about the health “commitment” she made in October last year. Ricki Lake shows off 30-pound weight loss transformation

Ricki Lake opens up on her shocking weight loss

In her latest appearance on Good Morning America, Lake spoke at length about her weight loss journey. The Serial Mom star confessed that while there were many challenges, the outcome far outweighed them. “I feel the best I can remember feeling in my life,” Lake said.

Reflecting back at the time she finally made “that” decision, Lake said, “I have this new marriage and I'm so blissfully happy with this amazing man, my perfect man. And if I pinpoint one thing that was not working in our lives, is that we were carrying this extra weight.”

“It's been a commitment. You know, it's been a financial commitment. It's been a like, a time commitment. But it's awesome. Like, I'm just, I'm so happy and proud of us,” she confessed.

A doctor tried to push her into weight loss drugs

Lake revealed that a doctor suggested she use weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy as she's 55 years old and in perimenopause. However, she was unwilling to go on board with the idea.

“He was saying you weren't going to be successful without it, is what he said to me. And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so, it pissed me off,” the DWTS star recalled.

“I just was reluctant. And I wanted to give it a go on my own. And so I said to my husband, 'You want to go on this ride with me?' And he's like, 'Sure,'” Lake continued.

“This is a lifestyle change. I’ve made this my job. And it's become my joy. Like, I just, I love it. I think it's safe to say I'm in the best shape of my life. I say, 'This is what happy looks like.' This is really, I could cry. I'm so happy. I'm so happy,” she concluded.