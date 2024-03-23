‘Ozempic babies’: Women getting pregnant as weight loss drug affects birth control

The increasing popularity of weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy has given rise to a new term- “Ozempic Babies.” While the most common side effects of the drug include nausea, digestive issues, and severe diarrhoea, a lesser-known side effect has now come to light. Many women have come forward with stories of their unexpected pregnancies after taking Ozempic. These women include those who had been on birth control or faced infertility issues. Image used for representational purposes only

Women facing ‘Ozempic babies’ after taking popular weight loss drug

Social media platforms like Reddit and TikTok are filled with tell tales of women who have had Ozempic babies. A Redditor on the Ozempic subreddit wrote, “Since my last pregnancy required a lengthy fertility process, I assumed, at 40! It couldn’t be. Well, I’m pregnant! It wasn’t what we were planning but a welcome surprise.” Meanwhile, TikToker Raven Rechelle noted, “Thanks to Ozempic…this went from a weight loss journey to a pregnancy journal.”

Another Redditor said, “I’ve been infertile for 14 years and after 2 months of taking OZ I am now pregnant… so shocking to say the least.” One more Redditor wrote, “I was on birth control and this pregnancy was very much unplanned. I have a long history of miscarriages and a stillbirth and had decided to stop trying to conceive two years ago, and during that time started Ozempic and lost 70 pounds.”

What do doctors say about ‘Ozempic Babies’?

Dr. Iman Saleh, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, told People, “I've actually seen a few patients of mine that have come in after a couple of months of usage of the medication for weight loss and have these surprise babies or surprise pregnancies.”

“Even if it's a 5, 10 lbs. weight loss, this can actually have patients resume ovulation and be able to get pregnant,” Dr. Saleh continued, adding, “Our fat cells produce estrogen, and estrogen can have a negative effect on our ovaries in terms of decreased or dysfunction of ovulation. It can also have negative effects on our endometrial lining.”

Dr. Allison Rodgers, an OB-GYN and reproductive endocrinologist, told USA Today, “It’s true that, from a scientific perspective, these medications may make it easier for people to get pregnant.” “There could be dangerous consequences if taken while pregnant, given the drugs can linger in your system,” Rodgers added.