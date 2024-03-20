 Deepfake video shows Medanta's Dr Naresh Trehan speaking on weight-loss drug, case filed | Trending - Hindustan Times
Deepfake video shows Medanta's Dr Naresh Trehan speaking on weight-loss drug, case filed

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 20, 2024 01:33 PM IST

In the deepfake video, Dr Naresh Trehan is shown participating in a TV show and recommending an anti-obesity medicine.

A deepfake video has emerged featuring Dr Naresh Trehan, the chairman of Medanta Hospital, highlighting the menace of the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr Naresh Trehan chairman and managing director, Medanta Hospital .(Parveen Kumar / HT Photo)

Gurgaon has filed a case against “unknown persons” based on a complaint by Medanta Hospital, news agency PTI reported. The fabricated video features Dr Trehan purportedly promoting a weight-loss drug on a TV show.

"The deepfake video features our CMD (chairman and managing director) Dr. Naresh Trehan, who can be seen endorsing this particular medication. Dr. Naresh Trehan is one of the most trusted clinicians in the country and this video damages the reputation of Dr. Trehan and Medanta Hospitals," said Harish Aswani, a senior Medanta Hospital executive, in the complaint.

"Furthermore, it may lead to unwarranted skepticism and apprehension among patients who rely on accurate and reliable information for their medical needs.”

According to the complaint, the deepfake clip was shared on Facebook, the link of which was shared with the police.

Gurgaon Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) under several sections of the law, including cheating and cheating by impersonation.

Several famous personalities in India have been targets of deepfakes in recent months. In December, deepfake clips of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy allegedly endoring trading apps was viral. Murthy later called out the morphed videos and cautioned the public to beware of deepfakes. The same month, industrialist Ratan Tata too slammed a deepfake video of him apparently giving investment advice.

