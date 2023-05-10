Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at age 79

Robert De Niro, the iconic Hollywood actor, has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79, according to an exclusive interview with ET Canada.

FILE - Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven. A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press but said no other details or statement were expected. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

During the interview, De Niro discussed parenthood while promoting his upcoming film, 'About My Father'.

The 79-year-old shared his thoughts on parenting, stating that although he doesn't like having to discipline his children, sometimes it's necessary.

"There's no way around it with kids. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't," he explained.

When asked about his six children, The Golden Globe winner corrected the interviewer, revealing that he actually has seven children.

"I just had a baby," he said, without providing any further details about the new addition to his family or the identity of the mother. Although, his current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, revealed her baby bump on their out for dinner last month.

De Niro's girlfriend Tiffany Chen revealed her baby bump. (Image Credit: Backgrid)

De Niro's representative later confirmed the news of his seventh child.

The Academy Award-winning actor is already a father to six children. He shares daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model, and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro also has a son Elliot, 24, and a daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

The Oscar Winner is also a proud grandfather and encourages his children to pursue their dreams.

"If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short," he expressed his thoughts in a 2020 interview with People. "It's important for them to find their own lane," the actor added.

‘The Irishman' star is known for his memorable performances in films such as 'The Godfather: Part II,' 'Raging Bull,' and 'Taxi Driver,' among many others. He has won two Academy Awards and has been nominated for seven others throughout his career.

The news of De Niro's seventh child comes as a surprise to many, given his age.

However, the actor has shown no signs of slowing down, continuing to work on new projects and promote his films.

As the ‘Taxi Driver’ actor unfolds this new chapter of his life as a father of seven, it's clear that he values family and encourages his children to pursue their passions. However, he doesn’t consider himself a ‘cool dad.’

'About My Father, is set to hit theaters later this year.