Robert Downey Jr celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and his Avengers: Endgame co-star Lexi Rabe penned a sweet birthday note.
Robert Downey Jr's on-screen daughter Lexi Rabe shares goofy Avengers: Endgame pics, pens a sweet birthday note for him

  • Robert Downey Jr turned 56 on Sunday, April 4. On the occasion, several Avengers: Endgame stars, including his on-screen daughter Lexi Rabe wished the star.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:41 PM IST

Robert Downey Jr celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday, April 4, and his Avengers: Endgame co-star Lexi Rabe did not forget to wish him. The young actor played his on-screen daughter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. She took to Instagram and shared a few pictures taken during their Endgame shoot.

In the pictures, Robert and Lexi were seen making goofy faces and posing for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Lexi wrote, "Happy birthday my goofball buddy! You really made set fun! #goofballs the one and only #rdj @robertdowneyjr." She also shared a picture from a press event for Avengers: Endgame, featuring Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in the frame, and said, "Happy birthday to my screen dad #robertdowneyjr hope you have a marvelous day...I know I’m punny."

Mark Ruffalo, who essays the role of Hulk in MCU, shared a candid moment with Robert and wrote, "Wishing my other half of the #ScienceBros a happy birthday! @robertdowneyjr." Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, too, shared pictures with the actor and said, "Happy birthday to this very special human! Thanks to his mind blowing creativity and unrivalled leadership we were all able to ride on his coattails through the marvel cinematic universeforever grateful. Love ya mate @robertdowneyjr."

The Iron Man actor spent his birthday indoors this year with a small birthday party arranged at home. Sharing a picture from the celebrations on Instagram, Robert said, "Much love and gratitude for all of the birthday well wishes! Many reasons to feel blessed today. #HappyEaster #HappyPassover #BirthdayDowneyJr."

Also Read: When Robert Downey Jr said he loved Lagaan, thought Aamir Khan was 'extraordinary'

Robert became a popular name among fans after he donned the Iron Man suit for Marvel Studios. He reprised the role for a decade before bidding adieu to the universe with Avengers: Endgame. The actor was seen in Dolittle after the Avengers movie and is expected to return as Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock Holmes 3.

