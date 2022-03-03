Robert Pattinson agrees with fan theory that Batman fights street thugs to relive parents' death: 'It keeps them alive'

Robert Pattinson's portrayal of iconic superhero Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman is about to hit the screens on Friday. Ahead of the film's release, Robert, along with co-actors Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano, discussed some fan theories about the film in a video interaction. During the interaction, Robert agreed with the oft-quoted fan theory about why Batman chooses to fight street-level thugs. (Also read: The Batman trailer: Has Riddler kidnapped Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne?)

In the comics, Batman aka Bruce Wayne is a vigilante who fights criminals in the fictitious city of Gotham. The film reboot takes a look at a young Batman, who has recently taken up the mantle, and is hence, focussed a lot on him taking on street-level thugs. Many have theorised over the years that Batman doesn't kill criminals because he feeds off of their existence.

In a video interaction for Vanity Fair, Robert touched upon that theory and said, "I think he keeps going after low-level criminals every night partially to relive the trauma of his past." Batman's parents - Thomas and Martha Wayne - were gunned down by a mugger in an alleyway outside a cinema hall.

Robert further added, "He is not going after a corrupt President or something a lot of the times. He is going after the same low-level thugs that killed his parents. He almost keeps his parents alive by fighting in these dark alleyways."

The Batman marks Robert's debut as the iconic superhero. The Matt Reeves film takes a look at a young Bruce in the first few years of him taking up the Batman mantle, going toe-to-toe against a serial killer- the Riddler.

In previous interviews, the director has said that he conceptualised this film as a thriller bringing out the detective side of Batman, something which hasn't been explored as much in films. In the comics, Batman is often pegged as the 'world's greatest detective'. The film releases on March 4.

