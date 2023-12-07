Ryan Reynolds joins in the Deadpool Leak saga as he shares set photos from DEADPOOL 3

Deadpool 3 star, Ryan Reynolds has joined the Deadpool leak saga, as he shared his own version of ‘leaks’ from the sets. In a series of photos, the actor has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the movie on his X(Formerly Twitter) handle. Sharing a photograph of himself and Hugh Jackman having a pleasant chat with a Predator, he captioned: “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in..."

Sharing a photograph of himself and Hugh Jackman having a pleasant chat with a Predator, he captioned: “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He mentioned beginning with a leak about the initial leak back in 2016 that hyped up the canned movie enough for 20th Century Fox to give it a go.

Spoiler alert: This ain't real. Ryan who is known for his humourous nature, is just poking fun at the recent leaks, with fun, doctored images.

Another image he shared showed him taking bad cash from Disney.

It's well known that the film has been the focus of loads of leaked spoilers during it's filming schedule in the UK, with set photos hinting at the plot as well as any Marvel characters that may appear in the film.

On December 6, 2023, Ryan himself addressed the leaks, urging fans and websites to put an end to the spoiler spreading, while the film is still in production.

Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready,” he said. “The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realise these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”