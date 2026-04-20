Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle: ‘People have no idea what is really going on’

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds made a rare comment on his wife and actor Blake Lively amid her ongoing legal battle against her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, hinting that the public hasn't seen the full story. In April, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted attending the Time100 Gala in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake During a conversation in Today's Sunday Sitdown Live series, the Deadpool star, 49, opened up about what it has been like for his family amid the actor-producer’s legal battle with her It Ends with Us director-costar Justin Baldoni.

Ryan stepped forward to support his wife when host Willie Geist asked how his family has “managed” amid the high-profile legal saga that began in December 2024.

To this, the actor responded, “Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do.”

Ryan, 49, and Blake, 38, share three kids: 2 daughters (James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6) and a son Olin, 3.

“You really see kind of the illusion behind so much of this stuff, you know? Digital life versus real life,” Ryan added.

His raving comments about the Gossip Girl alum come days after reports claimed that she is “ruined” in Hollywood over her years-long legal battle with the It Ends With Us director.

Amid Blake’s ongoing legal battle, she and Ryan have been stepping out together quite often. The couple packed on the PDA at a Wrexham match and attended a Broadway show in March. They keep sharing tributes to each other on social media. In a January podcast appearance, Blake said that she and the actor are “best friends.”

Blake Lively's suit against Justin Baldoni Recently, Blake’s legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni hit a crucial setback. Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the bulk of her claims, including allegations of sexual harassment and defamation.

Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of the 13 claims in Blake Lively’s lawsuit, including claims of harassment, defamation, and conspiracy. He allowed three claims to proceed to a trial, including claims of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation. They will now go to a civil trial in New York on May 18.

The legal battle began in 2024 when Blake sued Justin, accusing him of harassment and a smear campaign on the set of their hit movie. He denied it and counter-sued. Blake accused Justin, the director and co-star, of sexually harassing her on the set of the film by making comments about her appearance and weight.