Salma Hayek's 58th birthday bikini dump elevates internet's temperature: Watch

Salma Hayek turned 58 on Monday, September 2 and celebrated her birthday as she shared her stunning pictures on Instagram. The actress posted a photo dump featuring 18 snaps of herself posing in staggering swimsuits. She also posted a video of herself steering the yacht swaying to Beso (Fruta Fresca) by Carlos Vives and Wakyin while enjoying the coastal scenery around her. Salma Hayek celebrates her 58th birthday with a bikini dump on social media.(@salmahayek/Instagram)

Salma Hayek’s 58th birthday celebration

Posting the pictures on social media she captioned them, “Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! P.S. None of these are throwbacks”. She also translated the caption into Spanish which read, “Fotos de cumpleaños en bikini, ¡feliz cumpleaños 58 para mí! P.D. ninguna de estas fotos es del pasado.” as she is a Mexico native. Her swimsuits ranged from sexy halters to plunging necklines paired with hipster and ruched bottoms. Some of them also included luxurious kaftans.

The Eternals actress struck a pose in a daring rainbow-print one-piece, showcased her curves in a pink and purple bikini, and appeared stunning against the horizon in an orange-and-white printed bikini with a matching sheer coverup. She highlighted her toned physique in a black swimsuit and playfully showed off her back in another cheeky photo, as reported by The Sun.

The video she posted was captioned, “This was my summer song for 2024." In the video, Hayek flaunted her timeless beauty in a black bikini paired with a sheer, floral-print coverup as she danced to the viral hit on the deck of a lavish yacht. She swung her wet hair and raised her arms above her head, fully immersed in the rhythm.

Last month, Hayek also posted a few shots of herself in a bikini where she also flaunted the new greys in her hair.

Netizens react to Salma Hayek’s birthday post

Netizens rushed to the comment section to gush over Hayek's birthday post. A user on Instagram wrote, “My goodness you look so young”. A second user wrote, “58 ?? Nooo Wayyyyy Whattt ??? Impossible looking like that”. A third user wrote, “Happy birthday u look stunning 58 and thriving”.

One user wrote, “Wait What?? 58??? I want to look like you when I get there. Happy birthday Sexy Momma,” while another user wrote, “You look way better at 58 than most 20, 30-year-old women.”