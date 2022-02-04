Sarah Jessica Parker says she wouldn’t want Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That: ‘There's too much public history'

Sarah Jessica Parker and her Sex And The City co-star Kim Cattrall's rivalry is not a secret for their fans, especially after Kim was missing from the franchise's TV-series titled And Just Like That. In a new interview, Sarah has revealed that she wouldn't share screen space with Kim for future projects in the Sex And The City franchise, because of their public rivalry.

The final episode of And Just Like That premiered on Thursday. The show brought back Sex And The City characters, Sarah as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Kim, who played the role of Samantha Jones, didn't return in the spin-off.

In an interview with Variety, when Sarah was asked if she would return on screen with Kim for the Sex And The City franchise, she said, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared. I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

Kim has previously said that she would never return to the franchise, citing tension with her co-stars. In 2018, Kim took to Instagram to vent her anger on Sarah. “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time Sarah Jessica Parker,” she posted. In the caption, she called Sarah ‘hypocrite’ and ‘cruel’. She said, “Let me make this very clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, Kim was likely referring to the death of her brother Chris, which Sarah discussed at the Paley Centre for media’s An Evening With the Cast of Divorce. Sarah had also left a message of condolence on Kim's Instagram post about her brother’s death.

The ten-episode HBO Max Original series And Just Like That premiered on December 9.

