How I Met Your Father trailer stars Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall; disappointed HIMYM fans call it ‘insulting, cringey’

How I Met Your Father, a standalone sequel of the 2000s hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, is all set to release on Hulu in 2022. The makers have released the trailer of the upcoming show.

Hulu's official Twitter handle shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “We can't wait for you to watch this story! Tweet to receive reminders from @HIMYFonHulu for the premiere of #HIMYF. The fun begins January 18, only on Hulu.”

We can't wait for you to watch this story! ❤️ this Tweet to receive reminders from @HIMYFonHulu for the premiere of #HIMYF.



The fun begins January 18, only on hulu. pic.twitter.com/IVFCSevcJs — Hulu (@hulu) December 16, 2021

The series follows the story of how Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) met the father of her future children. Sophie narrates the story to her kids that kicks off from 2022 when she and her group of friends navigate life in New York City. Kim Cattrall plays the older version of Sophie.

In the trailer, the narration of Sophie's story begins with her saying, “This is the story of how I met your father. It was hard to live in the moment in 2022, there was always someplace else you could be, someone else you could be with." The trailer then takes the viewers to Sophie's young life, where she is seen going out on dates and telling a man, “I have been on 87 dates this year."

Many fans reacted to the trailer on Twitter. Requesting the makers for a good theme song, one person wrote, “You all better not give us a chappy theme song, cos HIMYM has an iconic song." While another HIMYM fan complained, "Why would you guys do that. I really liked the show. Don't spoil it for me with this new thing."

Y'all better not give us a chappy theme song, cos HIMYM has an iconic song.. #HIMYM #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/EijhYin2Zd — Big Head Ed (@edwardkelvin9) December 16, 2021

Calling the trailer 'cringey', one said, “This looks absurdly cringey. Can’t even get myself to watch a second time. Just, no.” One person slammed the trailer and called it an insult to its prequel and said, “This is just insulting. Disappointed."

This looks absurdly cringy. Can’t even get myself to watch a second time. Just, no. — . 🕊 (@wemoonmen2) December 16, 2021

The pilot episode of the show is directed by HIMYM director Pam Fryman, who directed 196 out of 208 episodes of the show. Original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will be back with this project.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father," Carter and Craig said in a statement, per Deadline. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it,” they added.