Life rolls on! Sean Penn and Olga Korotkova spotted romancing in the eternal city Rome

Love is in the air for Hollywood actor Sean Penn as he was spotted in Rome with his arm wrapped around Olga Korotkova. The 62-year-old star, known for his captivating performances and activism, seems to have found a new companion as he strolled through the Italian capital. Hollywood actor Sean Penn was spotted with Olga Korotkova in Rome.

A Stylish Duo Spotted in Rome

On a sunny Thursday, photographers captured Sean Penn and Olga Korotkova enjoying each other's company on the streets of Rome. Penn sported a casual look, donning a camouflage baseball cap, sunglasses, jeans, and a black T-shirt with the message "LIFE ROLLS ON" emblazoned across the chest. Korotkova, believed to be 43 years old, perfectly matched the actor's style with her sunglasses, jeans, and a simple white tank top.

Retail Therapy and Public Displays of Affection

During their day out, the couple was seen exploring various shops and boutiques in Rome. The cameras didn't miss the intimate moments as Penn and Korotkova were spotted embracing and sharing affectionate kisses. This is not the first time they have been seen together, as they were previously photographed leaving a restaurant in Malibu, California, in late May.

Moving on from a Recent Divorce

Sean Penn's romantic outing comes after his divorce from his third wife, Leila George, was finalized in April 2022. The former couple tied the knot in July 2020 but decided to part ways just over a year later. The 31-year-old actress filed for divorce in October 2021, marking the end of their short-lived marriage. Penn's previous marriages include his high-profile relationship with Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and his marriage to Robin Wright, which lasted from 1996 to 2010.

A Friendships that Stands the Test of Time

In a heartwarming twist, Penn's ex-wife Robin Wright recently spoke about their enduring friendship, calling it "a gift" more than a decade after their divorce. The actress highlighted the challenges of co-parenting and praised the bond they've maintained for the sake of their children.

Wright shared that their public appearances together earlier this year were for the well-being of their kids, emphasizing that they will always be a family, whether together or apart.

