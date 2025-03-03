Sebastian Stan brings his mom to the Oscars, and the internet can't stop saying ‘how cute’

Best Actor nominee Sebastian Stan brought his mom, Georgeta Orlovschi, to the Oscars 2025. As photos of the mother-son duo surfaced on social media, people couldn't stop saying “how cute.” Georgeta Orlovschi, left, and Sebastian Stan arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Sebastian Stan bringing his mom to the Oscar’s is so cute,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Aww Sebastian Stan's mom is adorable.”

Stan spoke to ABC News on the red carpet about bringing his mother to the event.

“I have to. Because… one of the first visits before we moved to America, we actually took this tour bus in Los Angeles, and we went by the Dolby Theater. I must have been like, I think 10 or something like that,” he said. “I want to share that moment with her. I owe her everything. And it'll be memorable forever.”

The mother-son duo also spoke to E! News. Praising her son for his performance in the movie ‘The Apprentice’, Orlovschi said, “He works very hard and he deserves the best. I can't be more proud. He's adorable.”

Stan is nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role as a young President Donald J. Trump in ‘The Apprentice.’

When winning his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for ‘A Different Man,’ Stan thanked his parents in his speech.

“This is for my mom who left Romania in search of a better life, gave me everything, and for my stepfather, Tony, who took on a single mom and a grown up kid, thank you for being a real man,” Stan said during his acceptance speech.