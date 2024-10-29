Selena Gomez casts her vote before premiering Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Selena Gomez combined her civic duty with a night on the town, dressed up to cast her vote and attend a red-carpet event. Selena Gomez attends the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place after casting her vote, promoting early voting on social media(Selena Gomez)

The 32-year-old singer and actress was seen at the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the new Disney Channel series, on Monday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Before stepping out for the evening, Selena stopped by a ballot box to drop off her election ballot for 2024, sharing a photo on her Instagram story to encourage fans to vote early.

The Monte Carlo star captioned the image with a blue heart and wrote, “We can’t go to the premiere without voting!” She encouraged her fans to do the same, adding, “It’s time to go vote.”

Selena Gomez returns in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

At the premiere, Selena posed with familiar faces, including her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, and Janice LeAnn Brown, a new talent joining the cast of the series. This sequel to the beloved original series sees Selena back as Alex Russo, not only reprising her role as a guest star but also contributing behind the scenes as an executive producer. The first episode is set to air on October 29 on Disney Channel.

In an exclusive preview of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shared by People Magazine, Selena’s character Alex arrives at the home of her brother, Justin Russo (played by David Henrie), bringing a surprise guest.

Janice LeAnn Brown’s character, Billie, steps in first, quipping to Justin, “Look who’s using the front door just like you people.” Alex then enters, exclaiming, “Surprise!” Justin, in shock at the sight of his sister, responds, “No freakin’ way!” Alex humorously remarks, “Oh, I know! I look fantastic, don’t I?”

Confused, Justin asks if Alex is there for his birthday, which she appears to have forgotten. Ever quick to improvise, she responds, “That’s why we’re here! We came for your birthday.” Billie, sensing something off, pulls Alex aside to ask if that’s truly the reason for their visit. Alex admits, “No, I brought you here so you can meet your new wizard teacher.” Billie hesitates, expressing her skepticism about needing a new mentor. “I don’t need a new teacher,” she says. “They never believe in me anyway.”