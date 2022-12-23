Shazam! star Zachary Levi on DC drama, rumours about James Gunn's recasting: 'You have no idea… '

Actor Zachary Levi has opened up about the recent drama surrounding the newly appointed DC co-heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran and the speculation about the future of the DC franchise. (Also read: James Gunn responds to DC Studios backlash after Henry Cavill’s Superman exit: No one loves to be harassed, called names)

Fans were in a frenzy with a slew of announcements that were made in quick succession. First it was the appointment of the DC co-heads and reports that there would be certain changes made in the franchises as they proceed for the upcoming projects. Then, it was Henry Cavill who announced who confirmed his return for another film. A week later, he posted on Instagram that he would not be returning as Superman after all. A younger actor for the part is being considered in the next film that would focus on Superman's early years. This resulted in online backlash which James Gunn even addressed on his Twitter a few days ago. While the Shazam! star addressed the ongoing conversation for the fans on his Instagram Live, he also urged fans not to believe everything that is on the internet.

“I'm not the boss, I have no idea what the heck is ultimately going on, but I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that... Listen, I loved Walter Hamada. I loved him as a boss, I love him as a human being, and I hope to work with him wherever he goes. But I couldn't have hand chosen two better people to be the people that are now helping to guide where the DC Universe is going... You have no idea the reasonings behind any of the decisions that are going on. The amount of conjecture and rumor mill and drama and nonsense that keeps getting spun around out there on Instagram and Twitter is laughable. It is unbelievably laughable... So I would just say be patient, and give them some space and some time to try and really make something special. And I think something that DC deserves to have, and something that [Zack] Snyder tried to do and it just didn’t ultimately materialize, guys.” said the actor in a part of his Instagram Live.

The actor also responded about the sequel to Shazam! adding, "At this point right now, I'm still that character. I have not had any outgoing conversations with the bosses. We have a movie that's literally coming out in March," Levi continued. "...I have no idea what's going to ultimately happen to me. I think I'm in a pretty good position..."

The sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON