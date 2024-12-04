Snow White trailer: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot turns Evil Stepmother to Rachel Zegler's Disney princess. Watch

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts with Snow White (played by Rachel Zegler) recalling how it was her father's kingdom, but after his death, his stepmother, the Evil Queen took over the reins. The switch in power relegated Snow White to the sidelines. Also, Evil Queen's Magic Mirror telling her that not her, but her stepdaughter is “the fairest of them all” further makes the situation worse for Snow White.

On a friendly advice, in order to escape the clutches of her evil stepmother, Snow White retreats to the forest, where she encounters the Seven Dwarves. She soon teams up with them to bring positive changes to the forest. The trailer ends with the Evil Queen disguised as an old woman, offering a poisonous apple to Snow White.

Gal Gadot as Evil Queen

While several internet users are lauding Gal Gadot's casting as the Evil Queen, many feel she won't be able to match the tall order set by predecessors like Charlize Theron in Rupert Sanders' Snow White and the Huntsman. “I mean she’s more accurate to the animation Evil Queen than they were. I agree they are great in their respective roles but we haven’t seen the full scope of Gal’s version yet. I know people don’t like her(which I totally understand) but it will be interesting to see her version,” a user defended the casting.

This isn't the first time Snow White is getting online heat. It also ignited chatter for the casting of Latina actor Rachel Zegler as the titular character, originally described “as white as snow.” The film also received flak for not casting dwarf actors as the Seven Dwarfs.

Snow White is slated to release in cinemas on March 21, 2025. It's co-written by Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig, after the blockbuster success of her directorial Barbie last year.