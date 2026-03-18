Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer: Tom Holland faces new dangerous threat, faces off against The Punisher. Watch

The trailer begins with Peter ruminating on the consequences of his decision to make everyone in the world forget his true identity. That means his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), have no idea who he is as they enter college. He is also grieving the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

The official trailer of Spider-Man Brand New Day is here! On Wednesday, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures unveiled the over 2-minute trailer for the highly anticipated follow-up to No Way Home, released in 2021. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, and this time he has no friends to support him as he realises that he must take it up on himself to save the day as Spider-Man.

However, when one morning, he wakes up to see his powers diminishing, Peter seeks the help of Dr Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to understand how he can overcome it. “If DNA is mutating, it will be enormously dangerous,” he explains. But that does not seem to stop Spider-Man from taking on challenges, as he sets off once again to save the day.

One of the highlights of the trailer is the MCU debut of The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, who immortalised the character in the Netflix shows Punisher and Daredevil.

Fan reactions Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This is a completely different tone, I am expecting a new, raw version of spiderman.” Another said, “Organic Webbing, Punisher, Hulk, Scorpion..... This movie is Gonna be Legendary!!!” A comment read, “Depressed Spider-Man, organic webbing, Mutation, Scorpion, Punisher, Hulk, The Hand, Boomerang, etc. This is going to be the peak Spider-Man movie ever.”

The official description of the film reads: “Following Dr. Stephen Strange’s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists. Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man. While investigating a series of crimes, he uncovers a larger mystery and faces the consequences of his past.”

The film has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It also stars Sadie Sink, Liza Colon-Zayas , Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando. Michael Mando is back as Scorpion, while Jon Bernthal joins the film as the Punisher. Spider-Man Brand New Day is set to release on July 31.