Spider-Man No Way Home's digital release will have 80 minutes of BTS content, fans call it 'legendary'. Watch

Marvel Entertainment shared a BTS video from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Wednesday. The clip features various behind the scene shots from the movie.

Sharing the video, Marvel Entertainment wrote, “Get more Spidey, more villains, and more fun with over 80 minutes of new and behind the scenes content! #SpiderManNoWayHome is on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12!”

In the video, Tom can be heard saying, “How they became super-villains it is just so funny.” He also says, “To work with them (Tobey, Andrew) was the highlight of my career.” Andrew says, “Tobey arrives and all of their arms were open.”

One fan commented on the post, “80 minutes..I am so excited.” Another one said, “This is what we've been waiting for.” A fan reacted, “love that they're promoting the bts content. I don't really see marvel doing that anymore.” Another wrote, “I am gonna cry because this is so beautiful.” One more comment read “This is going to be legendary”

Marvel Entertainment's Instagram page earlier shared a picture of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the famous Spider-Man meme in which all the three Spider-Man are pointing at each other. The picture went with the caption, “Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12."

One fan commented on the post, “This is why marvel is the best at what they do. FAN SERVICE.” Another one said, “A moment in the history.”

The original meme was an animated image of the three Spideys pointing fingers at each other.

In Spiderman-No Way Home, the three generations of cinematic Spideys joined forces to take on a bunch of classic villains. The film hit the theaters in December last year and has become the only Hollywood release since 2019 to top $1 billion at the global box office.

