Spider-Verse short film The Spider Within locks release date; plot details discussed

In an ideal world, Spider-Man fans would've been treated with the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse premiere on March 29, 2024. Nevertheless, there's more to the web-slinger's story than just protecting the city from evil. Behind the Spidey mask is a teenager grappling with his coming-of-age chapters, which often get sidelined while the city's well-being checks off all his priority boxes on the agenda. This March, Sony is releasing a new animated short set in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse universe. Taking a detour from the overarching superhero complex narrative, the upcoming The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story will offer Miles some breathing room to address his issues and mental struggles. The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, set in the Across the Spider-Verse world, will focus on Miles Morales' struggles with anxiety manifesting in a panic attack. Sony Pictures Animation short releases on March 27 on YouTube.

The Spider Within Release date and where to watch

While fans await the third Spider-Verse animated feature, they may take a poignant personal journey with Miles on Sony Pictures Animation's YouTube channel. The Spider-Man short will be released on Wednesday, March 27, at 6 am PT.

The Spider Within Plot details

For as long as we've known Miles, he's struggled to strike a balance in his chaotic life. In Spider Within, all that pressure will catch up to him, manifesting in a panic attack. Once the tear-jerking experience leaves him shell-shocked, he's pushed to the edge to confront his innate growing anxiety, learning that asking for help is just as brave as his other Spidey responsibilities.

Profound message the Spider-Verse Story seeks to inspire:

The Spider-Verse story, presented by Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks, is making its digital premiere in collaboration with the Kevin Love Fund. It's centred around the fund's up-and-coming mental health-focused lesson plan for students, The Hero Within.

Kevin Love Fund founder and pro-basketball player Kevin Love extends this short film as a gift to everyone, especially young people, so they can fathom that their “feelings are valid and … you are not alone in this.” The Spider-Verse short film will show Miles walking by a trusted confidante, his father. As he reaches out to express what he's been going through, it sets an example of the importance of expressing one's true emotions “and not hold everything inside” among the viewers.

The personally affectionate touch comes with Miles Morales / Spider-Man as the focus of this conversation, further normalising the much-needed conversation through a mainstream pop culture icon.

Director Jarelle Dampier also highlights Miles' example working as an allegory for “many of us doing the best we can in our day-to-day lives.” (Variety)

The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story hopes to encourage all those people hiding excruciating pains in their shells to seek help. Written by Khaila Amazan and produced by Sony Pictures Imageworks' Leading and Empowering New Storytellers (LENS) program creators Michelle Raimo-Kouyate and David Schulenberg, this Sony short debut at Annecy last year. LENS team collaborators Clara Khan and Joe Darko helmed the VFX and animation domains for the all-original film delivery.