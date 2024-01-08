Stranger Things Spinoffs list: From Animated to live-action, all the upcoming projects after Season 5

Stranger Things Spinoffs: While the Upside Down may be closing its gates after Season 5, the world of Stranger Things is far from ending. The Duffer Brothers have unleashed a thrilling array of new adventures, expanding the Hawkins universe with animated and live-action spinoffs. Fans can look forward to new projects as Stranger Things approaches its final installment with season 5. With Netflix's potential interest in expanding the show's success through spinoffs, the offerings may grow even further. This year, Stranger Things was released in two parts

Stranger Things Spinoffs list

Stranger Things animated series

The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, earlier unveiled that the production company, Upside Down Pictures is considering a few spinoffs of the hit franchise. Additionally, they announced their involvement in an animated Stranger Things, set to be executive-produced by them.

The brothers in a conversation with Tudum, said, “We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,”

Stranger Things live-action series

Stranger Things goes animated! But fear not, live-action diehards. The Duffer Brothers haven't forgotten you. Alongside the cartoon adventures, they've cooked up a brand-new live-action spin-off, ensuring something for everyone in the Upside Down fandom. Soon after the release of Stranger Things Season 4, the creators disclosed their intentions to develop a new live-action spin-off series for Stranger Things.

The Brothers earlier told Variety, “We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

Stranger Things: The First Shadow stage play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a play currently running at London's Phoenix Theatre in the West End, is set in Hawkins in 1959, revealing events before the strange occurrences unfolded. The spin-off was released on December 15 and garnered positive reviews from the critics. This play takes place in 1959 when familiar characters like Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, and even a young Henry Creel were just kids. You'll get to see how their lives started and maybe even discover some secrets that could explain what happens later in the Stranger Things story.

The play was created by the Duffer Brothers, They worked with other writers to come up with a brand new story that's full of suspense and surprises.