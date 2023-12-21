close_game
One Piece’s ‘Mihawkverse’ expands with anime x live-action crossover with Steven John Ward and John Gremillion

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 21, 2023 03:37 PM IST

In a humorous crossover video, Ward bridges the gap between the live-action and anime verions of Mihawk.

In the vast world of One Piece, where dreams and aspirations collide, Roronoa Zoro's ambition to become the greatest swordsman faces a formidable challenge in the form of Dracule Mihawk. While Monkey D. Luffy seeks to claim the title of the king of the pirates, Zoro's journey takes a different path toward mastering the blade.

The Netflix live-action adaptation of One Piece brings the iconic Mihawk to life through the talents of Steven John Ward.(Toei Animation)

The Netflix live-action adaptation of One Piece brings the iconic Mihawk to life through the talents of Steven John Ward. In a humorous crossover video, Ward bridges the gap between the live-action and anime worlds, showcasing the amusing encounter between his portrayal of Mihawk and the animated version. This delightful interaction gives fans a glimpse into the fusion of these two distinct mediums.

Mihawk's early appearance in the series serves as a stark reminder of Zoro's uphill battle to achieve his dream. Armed with two swords and one clenched in his teeth, Zoro initially fails to leave a mark on the indomitable Mihawk. John Gremillion breathes life into Mihawk in the English Dub, while Ward impeccably captures the essence of this formidable character in the live-action adaptation.

As the One Piece saga unfolds, Mihawk remains a pivotal figure, aligning himself with Crocodile and Buggy to form the Cross Guild in pursuit of the elusive One Piece treasure. The series introduces a dynamic MihawkVerse, where Ward's portrayal adds a new dimension to the character's legacy.

While Ward played a significant role in the first season of the live-action adaptation, the question lingers about his return in season 2. With the final saga of One Piece unfolding in the manga, Mihawk's role looms large, possibly setting the stage for a climactic battle with Zoro. The Netflix series, following the source material, promises an exciting blend of new characters alongside the established heroes and villains, offering fans a thrilling continuation of the Straw Hats' epic journey.

