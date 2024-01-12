Stunna Girl vs. Ciara - The 'Stand Up' sampling saga and social media backlash

The music world is buzzing with drama as Stunna Girl and Ciara lock horns over the unauthorized use of a classic hit. If you're wondering what the fuss is all about, we've got the lowdown for you. Stunna Girl calls Out Ciara's team for alleged racial bias in handling sampled beats.(X)

The clash of tunes: "Stand Up" vs. "Goodies"

Stunna Girl's latest track, "Stand Up," featuring YG, recently hit the airwaves. The reason? It samples Ciara's 2004 smash hit, "Goodies." A move that didn't sit well with Ciara and her team.

YouTube takedown drama

Things took a turn when Ciara's team swiftly moved to have "Stand Up" removed from YouTube, citing copyright concerns. Stunna Girl wasn't having it, and she took to social media to air her grievances.

Stunna's social media rant

In a no-holds-barred social media post, Stunna Girl voiced her frustration. She didn't shy away from calling out Ciara's team, stating, "I hate when producers use samples... @ciara team writing me saying she personally contacted them about me." Strong words indeed!

Race and sampling: Stunna's perspective

Stunna didn't stop there. She pointed out what she sees as a double standard, suggesting racial bias in how sampled beats are handled. According to her, there's a different treatment when the sampled artist is white.

Fans weigh in

X became the battleground for fans as they jumped into the fray. While some sided with Stunna Girl, others defended Ciara's right to protect her music. The clash of opinions added fuel to an already fiery situation.

Ciara's silence and fan defense

Ciara, on the other hand, hasn't directly addressed the situation. However, her loyal fanbase, known as #CSquad, rallied to her defense. Stunna Girl responded, calling out what she perceives as fake solidarity.

Beyond the specific feud, this clash opens up a broader conversation about creative rights and ownership in the music industry. Stunna Girl's removal of "Stand Up" highlights the power dynamics at play in the world of sampling and copyright.