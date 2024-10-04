Terrifier 3: 11 people walk out, one vomits due to ‘extreme gore' in this horror movie; theatres hire medical help

As cinegoers gear up for Halloween, they have the perfect film to watch this month – Damien Leone's Christmas slasher threequel, Terrifier 3. If a preview screening in the UK is anything to go by, you may see people walking out of the 'extremely violent' film, or even throwing up in theatres. (Also Read – Exclusive: Kill action director Sea-Young Oh on how he dialled up the gore on a moving train) Terrifier 3 is a Christmas slasher film touted to have extreme violence and excessive gore

What happened at Terrifier 3 preview screening?

The official handle of Terrifier 3 shared a picture of the disclaimer from the beginning of the film at a preview screening held in the UK. The text on the screen stated, “This film contains extreme violence and excessive gore. If you are feeling unwell, please find a member of staff. Staff trained in first aid are on site.” The caption read, “Don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

Maybe it was for the 12 people who either walked out of the hall in the middle of the film or threw up after witnessing the gory proceedings on screen. The official X handle of Signature Entertainment, the production house backing the slasher movie, reposted the Terrifier 3 disclaimer the following day and stated in its caption, “Thank you to everyone joining us last night for the 'Terrifier 3' gala. Venue staff have reported 11 people walking out and 1 person vomiting. If the #Terrifier3 event impacted you please let us know if you need more support at this time.”

This chain of events further piqued the excitement of certain slasher buffs, who flooded the comment section with their enthusiasm. One of them wrote, “The gorier the better.” Another commented, “This makes me want to see it even more!” A third comment read, “If my theatre has something like this up I’m taking it.” “Smart marketing,” stated a fourth one.

About Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3 is the third instalment in Damien's slasher franchise, in which David Howard Thornton reprises his role of the antagonist Art the Clown and wrecks bloody mayhem on the occasion of Christmas. It's slated to release in US cinemas on October 11.