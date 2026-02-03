The Drama trailer: Zendaya's secret unsettles Robert Pattinson ahead of their wedding, fans expect a messy, chaotic ride

The first trailer of Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, has been released! And it gave fans a major update on the plot of the film. Robert and Zendaya have a chance encounter and they soon hit it off, and even decide to get married. But, there's a major hiccup that awaits them, which sends their wedding week off the rails. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in a still from The Drama.

The Drama trailer A24 unveiled the spunky first trailer for the film, in which Zendaya and Robert Pattinson discuss their love story. It is all meet-cute and fun and wholesome, but they barely know one another.

The happily engaged couple are tested in a game in which they have to share one secret about themselves that the other does not know, along with their friends, played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie. Zendaya's secret not only rattles all of them but also creates a chasm between the couple, who now have to rethink their entire equation.