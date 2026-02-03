The Drama trailer: Zendaya's secret unsettles Robert Pattinson ahead of their wedding, fans expect a messy, chaotic ride
Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is one of the most awaited summer releases of the year.
The first trailer of Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, has been released! And it gave fans a major update on the plot of the film. Robert and Zendaya have a chance encounter and they soon hit it off, and even decide to get married. But, there's a major hiccup that awaits them, which sends their wedding week off the rails.
The Drama trailer
A24 unveiled the spunky first trailer for the film, in which Zendaya and Robert Pattinson discuss their love story. It is all meet-cute and fun and wholesome, but they barely know one another.
The happily engaged couple are tested in a game in which they have to share one secret about themselves that the other does not know, along with their friends, played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie. Zendaya's secret not only rattles all of them but also creates a chasm between the couple, who now have to rethink their entire equation.
How the internet reacted
Reacting to the trailer, one fan commented, “The drama is that friend who started that stupid icebreaker to begin with. Mind your business!” Another said, “Zendaya and Pattinson serving chaos and charisma. April 3 can’t come soon enough.” A comment read, “whoa did she like kill someone or something?” “I am so sat! I am sat like never before!!” said another.
The film releases in theatres on April 3, 2026.
Robert was last seen in Die My Love, in which he starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, Zendaya was last seen in Dune: Part Two and the romantic sports drama Challengers.
